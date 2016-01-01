Dr. Dwight Baker, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwight Baker, DDS
Overview
Dr. Dwight Baker, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE.
Locations
Dwight D. Baker Orthodontics1900 John Adams Pkwy, Idaho Falls, ID 83401 Directions (208) 202-1218
Malad Valley Dental Clinic185 S 300 E, Malad City, ID 83252 Directions (208) 202-1219
Dwight D. Baker Orthodontics127 E Short St, Rigby, ID 83442 Directions (208) 202-1227
Willamette Dental Group - Idaho Falls2860 Valencia Dr Ste 101, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (855) 616-9681
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
- United Concordia
About Dr. Dwight Baker, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1053496083
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
