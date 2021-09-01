Overview

Dr. Dwayne Montie, DO is a Dermatologist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Montie works at Water's Edge Dermatology in Sebastian, FL with other offices in Fort Pierce, FL and Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Seborrheic Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.