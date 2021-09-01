Dr. Dwayne Montie, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwayne Montie, DO is a Dermatologist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Water's Edge Dermatology7765 144th St Unit 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 388-3551
Fort Pierce Office5101 Okeechobee Rd, Fort Pierce, FL 34947 Directions (772) 595-5995
St. Lucie West Office264 Nw Peacock Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 871-1682
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had a new patient exam and went over my medical history. Dr. Montie took the time to listen and address my concerns. I had an excellent exam. I highly recommend Dr. Montie.
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Montie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montie has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Seborrheic Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Montie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.