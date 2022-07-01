Overview

Dr. Dwayne Ledesma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.



Dr. Ledesma works at Trinity Surgical Associates in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.