Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Dr. Dwayne Jones, MD is a Registered Nurse in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Hedrick Medical Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Jones works at Dwayne E. Jones, M.D., LLC in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Dwayne E. Jones, M.D., LLC
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Fl 7, North Kansas City, MO 64116

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Steroid Injections
Fibromyalgia
Headache
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Migraine
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phantom Limb Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Upper Back Pain
    Insurance Accepted

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    Cigna
    Comp Choice
    Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    CompCare
    CompPsych
    CorVel
    Coventry Health Care
    Family Health Partners
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Freedom Health
    HCA Midwest Comp Care
    Health Exchange
    Healthcare USA
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Missouri Care
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    New Directions Behavioral Health
    Preferred Health Professionals
    Preferred Healthcare
    Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    Premier Group Insurance
    Private HealthCare Systems
    RockPort Health Care
    Savility
    Today's Options
    Tricare
    UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Value Options
    Viant
    WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Sep 10, 2022
    This man knows his business !
    Michael Larson — Sep 10, 2022
    About Dr. Dwayne Jones, MD

    Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    English, Spanish
    Male
    1356317952
    Education & Certifications

    OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    King Drew Med Center|King Drew Med Center|King-Drew Med Ctr-UCLA|King-Drew Med Ctr-UCLA
    George Washington University School Of Medicine
    MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Anesthesiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    Hedrick Medical Center
    Lee's Summit Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dwayne Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones works at Dwayne E. Jones, M.D., LLC in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Jones's profile.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

