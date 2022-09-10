Dr. Dwayne Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwayne Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dwayne Jones, MD is a Registered Nurse in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Hedrick Medical Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Dwayne E. Jones, M.D., LLC2790 Clay Edwards Dr Fl 7, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Comp Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CompCare
- CompPsych
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Exchange
- Healthcare USA
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Private HealthCare Systems
- RockPort Health Care
- Savility
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
This man knows his business !
About Dr. Dwayne Jones, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1356317952
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- King Drew Med Center|King Drew Med Center|King-Drew Med Ctr-UCLA|King-Drew Med Ctr-UCLA
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Hedrick Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jones using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones speaks Spanish.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
