Overview

Dr. Dwayne Cook, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Cook works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.