Dr. Dwayne Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwayne Cook, MD
Overview
Dr. Dwayne Cook, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Cook works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health - Butterworth Campus100 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 391-1774
-
2
Great Lakes Caring630 KENMOOR AVE SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 975-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?
A thorough diagnostician that, when asked a question, makes you feel that you have his undivided attention. I've been going to Dr. Cook for 10 years and appreciate his knowledge and attitude.
About Dr. Dwayne Cook, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1447229125
Education & Certifications
- Mich State U/Spectrum Hlth
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.