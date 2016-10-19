Dr. Dwayne Badgett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badgett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwayne Badgett, MD
Overview
Dr. Dwayne Badgett, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Badgett works at
Locations
Steward Medical Group Inc8055 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 255-8080
Brevard Cardiology Group -port St. John7227 N Highway 1 Ste 200, Cocoa, FL 32927 Directions (321) 255-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Badgett stepped in for another Doctor at Wuesthoff Hospital as I was having severe closure in my arteries in my neck and had to have emergency surgery. He came to my room and stayed and talked with me until my family and myself were fully informed of the operation. I was awake during the surgery and he explained each step fully to assure me how things were going. He was down to earth and easy to talk to. Follow ups were on time and never rushed. Excellent surgeon.
About Dr. Dwayne Badgett, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1497748404
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badgett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badgett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badgett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badgett works at
Dr. Badgett has seen patients for Aneurysm, Venous Insufficiency and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badgett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Badgett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badgett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badgett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badgett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.