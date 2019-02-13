Dr. Dwayne Atwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwayne Atwell, MD
Overview
Dr. Dwayne Atwell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
Dr. Atwell works at
Locations
Dwayne H. Atwell MD PC251 S 37th St, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 683-0121
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor I ever had! I Wish him luck on his Retirement on February 21, 2019. I am going to miss him.
About Dr. Dwayne Atwell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1144236696
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atwell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atwell works at
Dr. Atwell has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Atwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atwell.
