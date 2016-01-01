Dr. Dwayne Aboud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aboud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwayne Aboud, MD
Overview
Dr. Dwayne Aboud, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Aboud works at
Locations
The Hospitals of Providence1625 Medical Center Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 747-2702
Dwayne M Aboud MD154 N Festival Dr Ste G, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 845-4013
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dwayne Aboud, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437158938
Education & Certifications
- Booth Meml Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aboud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aboud accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aboud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aboud speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aboud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aboud.
