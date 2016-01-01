Overview

Dr. Dwayne Aboud, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Aboud works at Sierra Medical Center in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.