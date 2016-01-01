See All Internal Medicine Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Dwayne Aboud, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dwayne Aboud, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Aboud works at Sierra Medical Center in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    The Hospitals of Providence
    1625 Medical Center Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 747-2702
    Dwayne M Aboud MD
    154 N Festival Dr Ste G, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 845-4013

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Dyslipidemia
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Dwayne Aboud, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437158938
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Booth Meml Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dwayne Aboud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aboud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aboud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aboud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aboud works at Sierra Medical Center in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Aboud’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aboud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aboud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aboud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aboud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
