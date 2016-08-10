Overview

Dr. Dwane Broussard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Broussard works at Village Medical in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.