Dr. Dwain Coggins, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dwain Coggins, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Mountain View, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Calif San Francisco

Dr. Coggins works at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists in Mountain View, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block and Second Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists Inc
    2490 Hospital Dr Ste 311, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 962-4690
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Jeffrey Marcus, MD
    2400 Samaritan Dr Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 879-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia, Familial, 1 Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 27, 2020
    I would highly recommend Dr. Coggins if you have afib and would like to fix it. I have had 2 ablations. I was scared at first about someone messing with the electric parts of my heart, but he reassured me that I would feel so much better after. He was so correct. My last ablation was 4 years ago and have had no symptoms since and my heart is beating normally now.
    Sue Johnston — Feb 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dwain Coggins, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598721318
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Calif San Francisco
    Residency
    • University Chicago Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.