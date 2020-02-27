Dr. Dwain Coggins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dwain Coggins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dwain Coggins, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Mountain View, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Calif San Francisco
Dr. Coggins works at
Locations
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists Inc2490 Hospital Dr Ste 311, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 962-4690Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Jeffrey Marcus, MD2400 Samaritan Dr Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 879-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Coggins if you have afib and would like to fix it. I have had 2 ablations. I was scared at first about someone messing with the electric parts of my heart, but he reassured me that I would feel so much better after. He was so correct. My last ablation was 4 years ago and have had no symptoms since and my heart is beating normally now.
About Dr. Dwain Coggins, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1598721318
Education & Certifications
- University Calif San Francisco
- University Chicago Hospital
- Cornell University
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
