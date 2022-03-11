See All Podiatrists in Poughkeepsie, NY
Dr. Duyet Bui, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (18)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Duyet Bui, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Bui works at MOUNT KISCO MEDICAL GROUP PC in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Caremount Medical
    30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 231-5600
  2. 2
    Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.
    600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 231-5600
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Vassar Brothers Medical Center
    45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 231-5600
  4. 4
    Midhudson Rgnl Hosp Westchester Medcl Ct
    241 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 231-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion Surgery
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Duyet Bui, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467773523
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

