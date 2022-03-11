Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duyet Bui, DPM
Dr. Duyet Bui, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Caremount Medical30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-5600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
Midhudson Rgnl Hosp Westchester Medcl Ct241 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I have severe deformity to my foot, had numerous surgery with the last surgery being done at HSS. Unfortunately the foot continue to be very deform and its just very hard to walk. I came to him to see if he have any option for me. I was expecting recommendation for surgery, but instead he look at the disc I brought went over with me what I had done and possibly why they failed. And in the end recommend against any additional surgery for me. We spoke for about half an hour and he explain to me why I should try to work with what I have and manage the symptom. He recommend and encourage me to try a couple different things that could improve my walking but at the end of the day the msg was this is it, this is what I have and prob not much else can be done. I was very mad/sad/disappointed initially, I actually sat and cried a little in the car. It took me a couple months to come to term with what he explained and made me realize that he was being very honest with me and I appreciate that!
- Podiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.