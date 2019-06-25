Dr. Duyen Truong Faria, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong Faria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duyen Truong Faria, DO
Overview
Dr. Duyen Truong Faria, DO is a Dermatologist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Truong Faria works at
Locations
Excel Dermatology Institute2236C Gallows Rd, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 827-7008
- 2 46440 Benedict Dr Ste 203, Sterling, VA 20164 Directions (703) 828-1133
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I can not say enough good about Dr. Faria. Six of our family members have been going to her for years. She was even kind enough to treat my Mom who was just spending a few days with me. She is a five star doctor.
About Dr. Duyen Truong Faria, DO
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truong Faria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truong Faria accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truong Faria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truong Faria speaks Vietnamese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong Faria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong Faria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong Faria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong Faria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.