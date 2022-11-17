Dr. Dusty Haverly, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haverly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dusty Haverly, DPM
Overview
Dr. Dusty Haverly, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Haverly works at
Locations
-
1
OAA Orthopaedic Specialists250 Cetronia Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 973-6200Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
OAA Orthopaedic Specialists2045 Westgate Dr Ste 101, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 868-6353Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haverly?
Dr. Haverly has proven himself, not only to be a skilled surgeon, but he’s also an absolutely wonderful, caring, compassionate man. He’s easy to talk with, and what might be even more important, he listens. He cares about your total experience. He takes a conservative approach but he isn’t afraid to change course, if necessary. Every question I had was answered and every worry, addressed. Dr. Haverly has earned my full confidence. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Dusty Haverly, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1386608552
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haverly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haverly accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haverly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haverly works at
Dr. Haverly has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haverly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Haverly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haverly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haverly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haverly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.