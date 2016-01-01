Dr. Dustin Wise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dustin Wise, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dustin Wise, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in American Fork, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. Wise works at
Locations
-
1
Intermountain North Valley Pediatrics98 N 1100 E Ste 201, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (435) 264-5760
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wise?
About Dr. Dustin Wise, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1811945769
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- Indiana University
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wise works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.