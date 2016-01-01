Dr. Dustin Wilkes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dustin Wilkes, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dustin Wilkes, DO is a dermatologist in Weatherford, TX. Dr. Wilkes completed a residency at Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine. He currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Weatherford and is affiliated with Faith Community Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Wilkes is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Weatherford1709 Martin Dr Ste 100, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 594-5880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
U.S. Dermatology Partners Granbury2001 Rockview Dr, Granbury, TX 76049 Directions (682) 529-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- INTotal Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Dustin Wilkes, DO
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1497044291
Education & Certifications
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery Fellowship- AT Still University- Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Corpus Christi Medical Center
- DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
- University of North Texas
- Dermatology and MOHS Micrographic Surgery
Admitting Hospitals
- Faith Community Hospital
- Medical City Weatherford
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilkes?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkes has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
926 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.