Dr. Dustin Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dustin Ward, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dustin Ward, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Ward works at
Locations
-
1
Interventional Spine and Pain Physicians, P.A.9645 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 201-8191Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ward?
I received the best of the best care with Dr. Dustin Ward! The injections are still keeping me pain free!
About Dr. Dustin Ward, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1356526693
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- St. Mary's University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.