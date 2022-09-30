Dr. Dustin Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dustin Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dustin Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Williamson Medical Group4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 500, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 435-7777
- Williamson Medical Center
Very satisfied with my results. Highly professional and calming nature doctor. Was very thorough during his evaluation and my surgery site looks excellent. Highly recommend and would go back again if needed
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1073779930
- University of Tennessee Memorial Hospital
- Baylor University Med Center
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- University of Tennessee
- General Surgery
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Gallstones, Umbilical Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.