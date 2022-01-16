Dr. Sepich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dustin Sepich, MD
Overview
Dr. Dustin Sepich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9165 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 200, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-3870
2
Banner Health Center13995 W Statler Blvd Ste 200, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 876-3870
3
Banner Arizona Medical Clinic Ltd14416 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 876-3870Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center14502 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 524-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sepich and his staff were very kind to my mom who needs knee surgery. He explained everything in detail and we left with literature and information and pre-op and post-op appointments booked. Compared to her last knee doctor, I like Dr. Sepich.
About Dr. Dustin Sepich, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1801109152
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sepich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sepich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sepich has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sepich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sepich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sepich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sepich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sepich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.