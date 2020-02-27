Overview

Dr. Dustin Riley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center and Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Riley works at Carson Medical Group in Carson City, NV with other offices in Minden, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.