Overview

Dr. Dustin Richter, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Richter works at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.