Dr. Dustin Price, MD
Dr. Dustin Price, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.
Watauga Orthopaedics875 LARRY NEIL WAY, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 282-9011Tuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Treats you like he knew you all your life.
About Dr. Dustin Price, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center
- Greenville Hospital System and University Of South Carolina Som
- East Tennessee State U, College of Medicine
- Milligan College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Price has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price has seen patients for Joint Pain, Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.