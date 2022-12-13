Overview

Dr. Dustin Price, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Price works at Watauga Orthopedics in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.