Dr. Dustin Portela, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dustin Portela, DO is a Dermatologist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Portela works at
Locations
-
1
Treasure Valley Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center6051 N Eagle Rd, Boise, ID 83713 Directions (208) 519-4333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Portal is very thorough when performing procedures. He is quite personable and knowledgeable. His staff is wonderful. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Dustin Portela, DO
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital
- Oakwood Southshore Medical Center
- DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
- Idaho State University
- Dermatology
