Dr. Dustin Mullens, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dustin Mullens, DO is a Dermatologist in Athens, OH. They graduated from Edward Via Carolinas College of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Shelby Hospital.

Dr. Mullens works at OhioHealth Oncology in Athens, OH with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Surprise, AZ, Gilbert, AZ, Anthem, AZ, Tempe, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ohio Health Obleness Hospital
    55 Hospital Dr, Athens, OH 45701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 592-9332
  2. 2
    Richard Lee Averitte Jr Pllc
    19646 N 27th Ave Ste 305, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
  3. 3
    Affiliated Dermatology - Surprise
    13995 W Statler Blvd Ste 150, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
  4. 4
    Affiliated Dermatology - Ahwatukee
    16515 S 40th St Ste 135, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
  5. 5
    Affiliated Dermatology - Gilbert
    1459 S Higley Rd Ste 106, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
  6. 6
    Affiliated Dermatology - Anthem
    41810 N Venture Dr Unit D136, Anthem, AZ 85086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
  7. 7
    Affiliated Dermatology - Tempe
    1845 E Broadway Rd Ste 113, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
  8. 8
    Affiliated Dermatology - Scottsdale
    20401 N 73rd St Ste 230, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
  9. 9
    Affiliated Dermatology - Old Town
    7331 E Osborn Dr Ste 250, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 556-0446
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ohiohealth Shelby Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis

Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr. Mullens is so patient with my Dad and I. He patiently listened to my concerns and helped diagnose and treat my father.
    Michelle R Bohun — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dustin Mullens, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548652878
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Affiliated Dermatology
    Residency
    • Ohiohealth Obleness Hospital
    Internship
    • Edward Via Carolinas College of Osteopathic Med
    Medical Education
    • Coastal Carolina University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dustin Mullens, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mullens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mullens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
