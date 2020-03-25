See All Ophthalmologists in Liberty, MO
Dr. Dustin McKnight, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dustin McKnight, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liberty, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med|Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med|University of Missouri - Columbia|University of Missouri - Columbia and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Liberty Hospital.

Dr. McKnight works at McKnight Eye Center in Liberty, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    McKnight Eye Center
    515 N STATE ROUTE 291, Liberty, MO 64068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cataract
Astigmatism
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cataract
Astigmatism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 25, 2020
    I would recommend both doctors to my family and friends!
    Diana Prince — Mar 25, 2020
    About Dr. Dustin McKnight, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1639481492
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    • University of Missouri / Columbia Campus|Veterans Admin Med Ctr
    • Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med|Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med|University of Missouri - Columbia|University of Missouri - Columbia
    • Ophthalmology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Liberty Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McKnight has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKnight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKnight works at McKnight Eye Center in Liberty, MO. View the full address on Dr. McKnight’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. McKnight. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKnight.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKnight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKnight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

