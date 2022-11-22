See All Oncologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Dustin Manders, MD

Oncology
5 (30)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dustin Manders, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Dr. Manders works at Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Willowbrook in Dallas, TX with other offices in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Presbyterian Cancer Center Dallas
    8196 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 739-4175
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Flower Mound
    4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 537-4100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 22, 2022
    Everybody, helpful, professional, and very caring about my needs. Dr. Mander is a great doctor . Glad to have him on my team.
    Stella Love — Nov 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Dustin Manders, MD
    About Dr. Dustin Manders, MD

    • Oncology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326241324
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Dallas
    • University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • University of Oklahoma
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dustin Manders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manders has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Manders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

