Dr. Dustin Loveland, MD
Overview
Dr. Dustin Loveland, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.
Dr. Loveland works at
Locations
Children's Health Andrews Institute - Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine7211 Preston Rd Ste T1200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 303-3000
Children's Health Andrews Institute - Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine7609 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 303-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Childrens Medical Center Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He always takes excellent care of my children when they are seen by him and he always covers all bases when it comes to care and treatment
About Dr. Dustin Loveland, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loveland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loveland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loveland has seen patients for Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loveland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Loveland speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Loveland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loveland.
