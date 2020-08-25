Overview

Dr. Dustin Loveland, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.



Dr. Loveland works at Children's Health Andrews Institute - Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.