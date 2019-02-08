Dr. Kliner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dustin Kliner, MD
Overview
Dr. Dustin Kliner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Kliner works at
Locations
-
1
Shadyside Psychological Services5200 Centre Ave Ste 514, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 621-1500
-
2
Passavant Hospital9100 Babcock Blvd Ste 1135, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 748-6484
-
3
West Mifflin Office1907 Lebanon Church Rd Ste 201, West Mifflin, PA 15122 Directions (412) 653-8500
-
4
UPMC Heart And Vascular Institute275 Clairton Blvd Ste 300C, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 Directions (412) 653-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Coshocton Regional Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kliner?
Love seeing Dr Kliner! He takes his time and explains things so you understand.
About Dr. Dustin Kliner, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1043407802
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kliner accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kliner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kliner works at
Dr. Kliner has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kliner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kliner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kliner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kliner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kliner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.