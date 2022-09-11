Dr. Dustin Kim, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dustin Kim, DMD
Overview
Dr. Dustin Kim, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rolla, MO. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Forum Dental - Rolla1810 E 10th St, Rolla, MO 65401 Directions (573) 273-8695
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is very nice and works hard to understand and resolve the problem with my teeth.
About Dr. Dustin Kim, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Albanian
- Male
- 1780093203
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Forum Dental - Rolla
