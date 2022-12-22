See All Gastroenterologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Dustin Kiker, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Dustin Kiker, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (140)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dustin Kiker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Kiker works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants - North Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Tigard, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Neonatal Jaundice, Hernia and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Digestive Disease Consultants - North Austin
    11645 Angus Rd Ste A4, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-4954
  2. 2
    Portland Clinic
    9250 Sw Hall Blvd, Tigard, OR 97223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 852-2048
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Georgetown Hospital
  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
  • Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Hernia
Pancreatitis
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Hernia
Pancreatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ampullectomy Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Common Bile Duct Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Pseudocyst Drainage Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
ERCP With Spincterotomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilatation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stenting Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydrogen Breath Test (HBT) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lymphocytic Colitis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation for Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 140 ratings
    Patient Ratings (140)
    5 Star
    (133)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kiker?

    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr Kiker made me feel at ease about a first time medical procedure I had to endure. He answered all of my questions and he and his team showed a high level of professionalism which also help build my confidence in his skills as a doctor and eliminated any worries I initially had about the procedure. After the procedure, he came into my post op room and explained in detail of his findings. There is no one else I would trust more than Dr. Kiker and his team for any of my future visits.
    Francisco Banda Jr. — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dustin Kiker, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dustin Kiker, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kiker to family and friends

    Dr. Kiker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kiker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dustin Kiker, MD.

    About Dr. Dustin Kiker, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730362807
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dustin Kiker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kiker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kiker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kiker has seen patients for Non-Neonatal Jaundice, Hernia and Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    140 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dustin Kiker, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.