Dr. Dustin Kiker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dustin Kiker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants - North Austin11645 Angus Rd Ste A4, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 503-4954
Portland Clinic9250 Sw Hall Blvd, Tigard, OR 97223 Directions (503) 852-2048Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kiker made me feel at ease about a first time medical procedure I had to endure. He answered all of my questions and he and his team showed a high level of professionalism which also help build my confidence in his skills as a doctor and eliminated any worries I initially had about the procedure. After the procedure, he came into my post op room and explained in detail of his findings. There is no one else I would trust more than Dr. Kiker and his team for any of my future visits.
About Dr. Dustin Kiker, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1730362807
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Kiker has seen patients for Non-Neonatal Jaundice, Hernia and Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
140 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiker.
