Dr. Dustin Huynh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dustin Huynh, MD
Overview
Dr. Dustin Huynh, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University of Hawaii - John A. Burns School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Huynh works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud720 W Oak St Ste 303, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 593-3887
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huynh?
He was my trauma surgeon while I was in the hospital. I absolutely love his bedside manner and he explains everything about what he's doing.
About Dr. Dustin Huynh, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English, Vietnamese
- 1952613952
Education & Certifications
- University of South Carolina - School of Medicine - Palmetto Health Richland
- University of South Carolina - School of Medicine - Palmetto Health Richland
- University of Hawaii - John A. Burns School of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huynh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huynh works at
Dr. Huynh speaks Vietnamese.
Dr. Huynh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.