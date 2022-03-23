Overview

Dr. Dustin Hoffman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Perry Hospital and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Hoffman works at OrthoGeorgia - Macon in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.