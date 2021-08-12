See All Periodontists in Columbia, SC
Dr. Dustin Hedgpeth, DMD

Periodontics
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dustin Hedgpeth, DMD is a Periodontics Practitioner in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Periodontics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi Medical Center.

Dr. Hedgpeth works at Columbia Periodontal Associates in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Columbia Periodontal Associates
    2325 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 470-0302

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Periodontitis
Cone Beam 3D Imaging
Dental Bone Loss
Chronic Periodontitis
Cone Beam 3D Imaging
Dental Bone Loss

Chronic Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Cone Beam 3D Imaging Chevron Icon
Dental Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Edentulism Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gummy Smile (Oversized Gingiva) Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Nobel Teeth in an Hour™ Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 12, 2021
Staff were very nice friendly and accommodating. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Dustin Hedgepath. He was so great to me. I had a very bad fall and damaged all my front teeth. Dr Hedgepath worked very closely with my family dentist, Dr. Wehman and gave me back a beautiful smile. I had to have 3 phases of surgery first to remove injured teeth then extensive bone grafting then implants and finally getting my new teeth. Though this process took a long time, I was checked frequently to make sure my bone grafts and implants healed well and were of strong integrity. After a procedure that required any surgery or exposing of implants Dr Hedgepath personally called that afternoon to make sure I was doing well. I can truly say by following the instructions I was given, my pain was quite manageable and far less than expected. I highly recommend Dr. Hedgepath and his staff! My sincere thanks to them all!
Mary Clarkson — Aug 12, 2021
About Dr. Dustin Hedgpeth, DMD

  • Periodontics
  • 13 years of experience
  • English
  • 1548518574
Education & Certifications

  • Medical University of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina / College of Dental Medicine
  • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dustin Hedgpeth, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedgpeth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hedgpeth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hedgpeth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hedgpeth works at Columbia Periodontal Associates in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Hedgpeth’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedgpeth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedgpeth.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hedgpeth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hedgpeth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

