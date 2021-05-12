Overview

Dr. Dustin Feldman, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Feldman works at Millennium Cardiology in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Madison Heights, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.