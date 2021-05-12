Dr. Dustin Feldman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dustin Feldman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dustin Feldman, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Feldman works at
Locations
-
1
Millennium Cardiology32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 115, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 945-0000
-
2
Ascension Macomb Oakland Hosp Madison Hg27351 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 587-2300MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 587-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?
Dr. Feldman is treating my mother. I am helping my mother. The first time I spoke to Dr. Feldman he talked to me for 18 minutes. He was so caring and nice. He explained everything to me and answered all my questions. I was very nervous but he took the time to go over everything with me. He also called me after the procedure to explain what happened and what the next steps are. The nurses and the people at the heart Institute were all so friendly. They really are a blessing. My mother has to go back for a second procedure but I feel so much better knowing that her care is in their hands.
About Dr. Dustin Feldman, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1689894867
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.