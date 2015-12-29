Overview

Dr. Dustin Fanciullo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic, Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Fanciullo works at The Vein Care Center Rochester in Rochester, NY with other offices in Clifton Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Bypass, Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.