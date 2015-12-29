Dr. Dustin Fanciullo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanciullo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dustin Fanciullo, MD
Overview
Dr. Dustin Fanciullo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic, Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Locations
Vascular Surgery Associates - Rochester1445 Portland Ave Ste 108, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-5550
- 2 4 Coulter Rd Ste 1680, Clifton Springs, NY 14432 Directions (315) 906-4059
Hospital Affiliations
- Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listened to me and answered all of my questions. He clearly explained the surgical procedure ahead of time and afterwards described what actually happened. It turned out to be a difficult situation, and he pulled me through. I have the highest confidence in him. He is very down to earth and compassionate.
About Dr. Dustin Fanciullo, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1013164052
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fanciullo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fanciullo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fanciullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fanciullo has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Bypass, Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fanciullo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanciullo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanciullo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanciullo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanciullo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.