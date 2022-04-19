See All Otolaryngologists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Dustin Conrad, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dustin Conrad, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gainesville, FL. 

Dr. Conrad works at Halifax Health Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health Ear, Nose & Throat - Shands Hospital
    1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 265-0920
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    UF Health ENT and Allergy - The Oaks
    6201 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 265-9465

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Carotid Ultrasound
Oral Cancer Screening
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Carotid Ultrasound
Oral Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Dustin Conrad, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1427682368
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dustin Conrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Conrad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Conrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Conrad works at Halifax Health Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Conrad’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Conrad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conrad.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conrad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conrad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

