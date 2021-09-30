Overview

Dr. Dustin Carlson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Washington College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Carlson works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Hernia and Achalasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.