Overview

Dr. Dustan Buckley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Buckley works at Mercy Health North May in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Yukon, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.