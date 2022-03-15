Dr. Dushyant Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dushyant Singh, MD
Dr. Dushyant Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Gastrointestinal Associates10116 W 105th St, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 541-0510
Prairie Star Medical Building23401 Prairie Star Pkwy # A245, Lenexa, KS 66227 Directions (913) 676-8500
Gerogetown Medical building8901 W 74th St Ste 269, Merriam, KS 66204 Directions (816) 942-7400
Gastrointestinal Associates10200 W 105th St Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 495-9600
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Where is Dr. Singh? I called Gastrointestinal Associates for an appointment, and they informed me he no longer practices at there location. They would not tell me where he moved his practice. Gastrointestinal Associates that's so shady to not share that info with an established patient. Dr. Singh has been treating me since 2014 -- diverticulitis, intestine sigmoid section removal, and GI complications from fibromyalgia. He's an awesome GI doctor and I've never once felt rushed out the door.
About Dr. Dushyant Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- UMKC-Truman Med Ctr-St Lukes Hosp
- Armed Forces Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Gastritis, Diffuse Esophageal Spasm and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
