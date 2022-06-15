Dr. Perisic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dusan Perisic, MD
Overview
Dr. Dusan Perisic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Perisic works at
Locations
St Peters University Hospital254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 745-8600MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
St. Peter's Family Health Center123 How Ln, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 745-8520
Saint Peter's Gianna Center (nj)59 Veronica Ave Ste 202, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 339-7762
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perisic?
I was diagnosed with tumors in my ovaries and needed to have my ovaries removed. Both ultrasound and MRI indicated that my uterus was healthy, and it was important to me that my uterus not be removed. I was afraid that my uterus would be removed and decided to look for a surgeon on my own. I was looking for the word “conservative” in a review. I came across Dr. Perisic. There it was, in his reviews – “discusses options”. I read his reviews – all 5 stars, all glowing praise. Then I read that he was the director of minimally invasive gynecologic surgery – even better. During my consultation, Dr. Perisic confirmed my diagnosis, looked at my ultrasound and MRI and, when I inquired, said “I can remove your uterus if you want, I can not remove your uterus if you don’t want”. My tumors were large, and I didn’t think he’d be able to remove them laparoscopically, but true to his word, he was able to do the surgery laparoscopically, and did not remove my uterus. I'm more than happy.
About Dr. Dusan Perisic, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1073767026
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perisic accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perisic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perisic has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perisic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Perisic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perisic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perisic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perisic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.