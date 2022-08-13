See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Wentzville, MO
Dr. Duru Sakhrani, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Duru Sakhrani, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Sakhrani works at Crider Health Center in Wentzville, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO and Saint Peters, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pathways Community Behavioral Healthcare
    1032 Crosswinds Ct, Wentzville, MO 63385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 332-8000
    Medical Tower A Suite 693A
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 693A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-6898
    Mid Rivers
    4525 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-6898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Duru Sakhrani, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1861501942
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Santo Tomas
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
