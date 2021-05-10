Overview

Dr. Durgadas Sakalkale, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MAHATMA GANDHI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / NAGPUR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Sakalkale works at Connecticut Ortho Specs in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.