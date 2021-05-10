Dr. Durgadas Sakalkale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakalkale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Durgadas Sakalkale, MD
Dr. Durgadas Sakalkale, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MAHATMA GANDHI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / NAGPUR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Ct Orthopedic Specialists2408 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 752-3100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is very kind and thorough. I highly recommend him. Very surprised at the low rating... He's really great. He takes the time to listen and this is so important!
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1174501175
- MAHATMA GANDHI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / NAGPUR UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine and Sports Medicine
Dr. Sakalkale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sakalkale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sakalkale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sakalkale has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sakalkale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sakalkale speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakalkale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakalkale.
