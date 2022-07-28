See All Neurosurgeons in Little River, SC
Dr. Durga Sure, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (6)
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Durga Sure, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little River, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Sure works at Coastal Spine Institute - Little River in Little River, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Coastal Spine Institute - Little River
    303 Highway 90 E, Little River, SC 29566

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.3
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 28, 2022
    After 2 failed back surgeries we were fortunate to be led to Dr Durga Sure who is a neurosurgeon & at that time was located in Little River, SC. My husband was in constant, severe pain & unable to do almost anything. After meeting with Dr Sure & having a few test done he recommended another back surgery. He was upfront with us & let us know there was no guarantee that he would be pain free but he certainly would have some relief from the constant pain he was now suffering from. The surgery was performed & lasted for 8 hours. The surgery was more involved than expected & he had to make some changes to previous surgeries plus what he knew had to be done. He explained everything that was done & gave him the the best care afterwards for a successful recovery. I’m so pleased to say for the first time in years my husband is pain free & we owe that to the care provided to him by Dr Sure & God We personally would recommend him to anyone. He is now relocating to Austin, Texas.
    Donald & Laura Lewis — Jul 28, 2022
    • Neurosurgery
    • 6 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1023267267
    • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Neurosurgery
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Dr. Sure has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sure works at Coastal Spine Institute - Little River in Little River, SC. View the full address on Dr. Sure’s profile.

    Dr. Sure has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sure.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

