Dr. Durga Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Durga Rao, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
-
1
Mark C. Nitzberg PC380R Merrimack St Ste 2C, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 689-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
she is one of the best doctors I have ever had an I have had a lot. little to no wait. she returns calls in a timely manner. she spends as much time as needed with me and answers all questions in detail. she always comes to the hospital when Im in there where other doctors never did. there is never a problem getting prescription refills and uses an email portal to do so.
About Dr. Durga Rao, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Czech and Hindi
- 1770554370
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nephrology
