Dr. Durga Naidu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Durga Naidu, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Apollo Hosps and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Women's And Children's Hospital.
Dr. Naidu works at
Locations
-
1
Childrens Heart Clinic of Louisiana4630 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 404, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 456-6892Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Women's And Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Doctor! Takes the time to properly investigate health problems to come to a diagnosis. Very informative and has no problem explaining what’s going on what’s going on with your child so everyone can have a understanding. I highly recommend him to any family in need! You can tell that he truly cares and loves helping families!
About Dr. Durga Naidu, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1174835631
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Phoenix Children's Hospital, Phoenix, Az
- Saint Josephs Hospital and Medical Center, Phoenix, Az
- Apollo Hosps
- Vikas Junior College, Guntur, India
- Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Naidu speaks Hindi and Telugu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Naidu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naidu.
