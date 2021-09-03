Overview

Dr. Durga Naidu, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Apollo Hosps and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Women's And Children's Hospital.



Dr. Naidu works at Childrens Heart Clinic of Louisiana in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.