Overview

Dr. Durga Madala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their fellowship with Uc|UCSF



Dr. Madala works at Durga Madala, MD in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.