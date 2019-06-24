Overview

Dr. Dure Fernandez, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Fredericksburg, TX. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hill Country Memorial Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fernandez works at HCM Medical Clinic - Fredericksburg in Fredericksburg, TX with other offices in Kerrville, TX and Boerne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.