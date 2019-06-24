Dr. Dure Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dure Fernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Dure Fernandez, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Fredericksburg, TX. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hill Country Memorial Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
HCM Medical Clinic - Fredericksburg506 W Windcrest St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 Directions (830) 990-1404
-
2
HCM Medical Clinic - Kerrville500 THOMPSON DR, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 990-1404
-
3
HCM Medical Clinic - Boerne1430 S Main St Ste 111, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 428-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Hill Country Memorial Hospital
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez?
Very good
About Dr. Dure Fernandez, MD
- Pulmonology
- English, Panjabi
- 1609848274
Education & Certifications
- Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fernandez speaks Panjabi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.