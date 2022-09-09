Overview

Dr. Duong Phung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Phung works at San Bernardino Women's Health in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.