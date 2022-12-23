Dr. Duojia Cooney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duojia Cooney, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Duojia Cooney, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 5, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 290, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Came in for a vasectomy. Never felt a thing. Procedure went fast. Followed post op instructions and had no issues or pain. Didn't even need any pain meds.
About Dr. Duojia Cooney, MD
- Urology
- English, Mandarin
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cooney using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooney has seen patients for Hydronephrosis, Bladder Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cooney speaks Mandarin.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooney.
