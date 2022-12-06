Overview

Dr. Dunya Atisha, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University, College of Human Medicine - MD and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Atisha works at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, IA with other offices in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, Durham, NC, Tampa, FL, Detroit, MI and Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.