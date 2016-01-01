Dr. Dunja Cronje, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cronje is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dunja Cronje, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dunja Cronje, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Cronje works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Center of New Jersey491 Amwell Rd Ste 101, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 506-4652
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cronje?
About Dr. Dunja Cronje, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1568807931
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Queens
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cronje using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cronje has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cronje works at
Dr. Cronje has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cronje on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cronje has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cronje.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cronje, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cronje appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.